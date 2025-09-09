Opinion

How Marjorie Taylor Greene could help Epstein’s survivors get closer to justice

The Constitution's "speech and debate" clause is a powerful shield for members of Congress.

Oversight Dems release what appears to be Trump’s birthday note to Epstein September 8, 2025 / 11:52
By  Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia is a professor of law at Albany Law School and author of the book “The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism.”