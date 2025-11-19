The failure of Trump’s case against CNN offers lessons for other media outlets

In 2022, roughly two years after Donald Trump lost his reelection bid, the Republican apparently thought it’d be a good idea to sue CNN for $475 million, alleging that the news network had defamed him and taken actions aimed at “defeating him politically.” My MS NOW colleague Hayes Brown took a closer look at the specific claims raised by Trump’s lawyers and concluded, “All told, this is less a case of defamation and more a case of crying ‘they were mean to me.’”

A lower court agreed and rejected the case in 2023. As my MS NOW colleague Jordan Rubin reported, an appellate court came to the same conclusion this week.

President Donald Trump lost his bid to revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN for the network’s use of the phrase ‘Big Lie,’ regarding his claims about the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. The unanimous ruling came from a three-judge appellate panel on Tuesday, with two of the judges being Trump appointees.

The case’s failure didn’t come as much of a surprise; it was a frivolous case that few saw as credible.

But that doesn’t mean the outcome is irrelevant.

What struck me as notable — aside from the fact that even Trump-appointed judges agreed his case obviously lacked merit — is the degree to which the outcome of the CNN case dovetails with similar rulings in similar cases.

The Trump campaign’s 2020 case against CNN failed. Trump’s 2021 case against The New York Times failed. Trump’s 2023 case against Bob Woodward failed. The Trump campaign’s case against The Washington Post failed. Trump’s so-called class action lawsuit against social media giants also failed. (In September, Trump filed a $15 billion civil suit against the New York Times, which was thrown out four days later, not because it lacked merit, but because a federal judge found that the president’s lawyers’ court filing was simply too ridiculous.)

Americans have never had a president who sued independent news organizations or individual journalists for publishing reports the White House disapproved of — until now.