Why a special election in Tennessee is suddenly generating unexpected attention

When then-Rep. Mark Green announced his resignation from Congress in June, his Republican colleagues didn’t seem especially concerned about holding onto his seat in Tennessee. Green represented a district that Donald Trump won by 22 points; it has a partisan voter index score of R+10; and it was widely assumed that neither party would make much effort in the special election, since the outcome seemed a foregone conclusion.

At least, that was the conventional wisdom in June. In November, however, those assumptions have been largely usurped. The New York Times reported:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on Tuesday with the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Tennessee special election for Congress, marking the first time since she left office that she has returned to the campaign trail for another candidate. … Ms. Harris’s decision to campaign is the latest sign that the Dec. 2 election is being seriously contested. National party leaders now see the contest as an important test of the political environment before next year’s midterm elections.

The race pits Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn against Republican Matt Van Epps, and on paper, the GOP nominee — who won his primary thanks to an endorsement from Donald Trump — looks like a shoo-in.

But with the winds at Democrats’ backs, a contest that wasn’t supposed to be competitive has become unexpectedly interesting — to the point that Van Epps’ campaign manager conceded to a local outlet last week that he and his colleagues are “a little” concerned, especially after seeing the Democratic performance on Election Day 2025.