Elon Musk PAC’s $100 giveaways put Wisconsin voters to the test

In what feels like the basic plot of several dystopian films, the world’s richest man is doling out heaps of cash to try to impose his will over the U.S. court system, as several of his efforts to hack away at crucial government programs face pushback from dismayed judges.

The New York Times was first to report on Trump megadonor Elon Musk’s donations of several thousand dollars to numerous congressional Republicans who support the illiberal idea of impeaching judges who rule against components of President Donald Trump’s (and his) agenda. And Musk has taken a particular interest in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election — and he’s shoveling out money in ways that only an oligarch can.

NBC News reports that Musk’s super PAC — America PAC — is the top outside spender in the Wisconsin race, with about $6.6 million spent. Various outlets have reported that Musk previously donated millions of dollars to the third-biggest outside spender in that race.

And on Thursday, Axios reported that Musk’s super PAC has begun “offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition expressing their opposition to ‘activist judges,’ a cause that President Trump is pressing as judges block or delay several parts of his agenda.” This resembles the $1 million daily giveaway that America PAC conducted in swing states during last year’s presidential race.

PETITION IN OPPOSITION TO ACTIVIST JUDGES:



Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas



Wisconsin registered voters receive $100 for signing the petition & $100 for each signer they refer



SIGN: https://t.co/PgHAgrlTFA pic.twitter.com/uMnpe4kc6s — America (@america) March 21, 2025