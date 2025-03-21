Opinion

DOGE overstepping with raid of independent agency prompts calls for congressional oversight March 19, 2025 / 05:01

Elon Musk PAC’s $100 giveaways put Wisconsin voters to the test

Musk’s super PAC is offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition denouncing judges as his DOGE efforts face pushback from courts.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

