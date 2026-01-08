Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Eyewitness: Minneapolis ICE killing was ‘preventable,’ ‘absolutely unnecessary’

“I knew after witnessing it that this would be misconstrued into self-defense,” Emily Heller told MS NOW. “It absolutely is not.”

‘Point blank in the face’: Eyewitness details deadly ICE shooting January 7, 2026 / 07:01
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.