Republicans want to pretend their tax cuts are free. A new report says otherwise.

Republicans have a trifecta, which means they’re trying to pass more expensive tax cuts that will disproportionately go to the rich.
How expensive? They’ll cost $4 trillion over the next decade and would increase upward pressure on the debt ratio by 50 percent. How disproportionate? America’s top 0.1% would get a tax cut of $278,000 while 28 million households in the bottom 80 percent would have no change in their tax bill and 14 million in the bottom 80 percent would actually have their taxes go up.
What’s different is that, this time around, much of what they’re trying to do is currently in effect but set to expire — and Republicans are not pretending the tax cuts will pay for themselves (because they don’t). Instead — and I am not making this up — they’ve just decided to say the costs don’t count. They’re free.
How did we get here? Back in 2017, Trump and congressional Republicans enacted the Trump tax cuts. Because they used a process known as budget reconciliation — the same process they’re using now — most of those cuts are set to expire at the end of 2025.
In looking for ways to extend those cuts, Republicans face two problems.
First, the tax cuts cost $4 trillion over the 10-year budget window, and Republicans can’t even get close to finding a way to pay for them, but some of them don’t feel comfortable with adding that much to the deficit. The House GOP’s proposal attempts to offset some of the extension by kicking millions of people off Medicaid and cutting food benefits down to just $1.67 per person per meal on average. Yet deficits would still increase by around $3 trillion over the decade.
The second problem is that, in order to pass a bill under reconciliation, the bill’s costs beyond the tenth year have to be fully paid for. If Republicans want to make these tax cuts permanent, they must find a way to pay for them in the long term. Given that their conference can’t even really agree on the cuts to pay for one-third of their tax bill, getting the votes for much bigger cuts would be an enormous lift.
So, now Republicans have a new strategy: pretend the tax cuts are free. Magic!
They’re claiming that, because we’ve already been incurring the costs, continuing them shouldn’t count as a new cost. Republicans endorsing this strategy include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who says the Trump White House favors the strategy.