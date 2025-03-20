Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘A sham’: Federal judge blasts Trump admin on improper firings of federal workers; orders rehiring March 14, 2025 / 11:54

As Elon Musk rewards judicial impeachment advocates, Jim Jordan eyes hearings

The bookends are striking: As Musk donates to Republicans who support judicial impeachments, the House Judiciary Committee chair wants hearings.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post