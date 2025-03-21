Defense Dept. backtracks after GOP’s ‘war on woke’ tries to cancel Jackie Robinson

As it so happens, Robinson was a strong supporter of a number of Republicans during his lifetime, including Richard Nixon and Nelson Rockefeller. However, Robinson was also particularly outspoken against the presidential campaign of Republican Barry Goldwater in 1964. He accused backers of the Arizona senator of “seeking to sell to Americans a doctrine which is as old as mankind — the doctrine of racial division, the doctrine of racial prejudice, the doctrine of white supremacy.” Truly a prescient warning, perhaps one the Trump administration would rather you didn’t hear.

When pressed on its censorship of our country’s history, a spokesman for Trump’s Defense Department sounded rather unhinged, telling ESPN, “DEI is dead at the Defense Department. Discriminatory Equity Ideology is a form of Woke cultural Marxism that has no place in our military.”

But as you might expect, the backlash to the deletion of these pages from the agency’s website was swift and forceful. Eventually, the Trump administration caved to the pressure and restored some of the pages it pulled, including the article on Robinson. For what it’s worth, the Pentagon has reportedly sidelined the spokesman who gave that comment to ESPN and the agency is now claiming the whole thing was a mistake — but you can judge for yourself if you believe that.