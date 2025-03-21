Defense Dept. backtracks after GOP’s ‘war on woke’ tries to cancel Jackie Robinson

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 20 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”
For the past five years or so, perhaps no issue has mobilized the conservative movement in this country like the so-called war on woke, which would more accurately be described as a war on civil rights and desegregation. It’s a blatant attempt to erase the past 70-plus years of civil rights achievements in this country — the bedrock cultural history of the second half of the 20th century, stuff every single one of us either lived through or learned about in school.
In recent days, Donald Trump’s Defense Department has scrubbed several stories from its website as part of a transparent attempt to erase non-white, non-male voices from this country’s history. They deleted articles on the Navajo Code Talkers, who helped the Allies win World War II; Ira Hayes, a Pima Indian Marine and one of the six men who raised the flag on Iwo Jima in the iconic photograph; and Jackie Robinson.
Yes, they are trying to cancel that Jackie Robinson — number 42, the Hall of Fame player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947, the guy who was court marshaled for his refusal to move to the back of an Army bus during his service in World War II. Robinson is one of the most celebrated and recognized civil rights icons in this country.