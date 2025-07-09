Why Elon Musk’s America Party is doomed to fail

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 8 episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

Every so often in American politics, some rich guy with a big ego briefly entertains the idea of leading a new political party. Case in point: In 1999, Donald Trump explored the possibility of running for president under the Reform Party.

As we know, Trump ultimately did not run for president as a third-party candidate. When he finally did become president 18 years later, he did it the way every other American president has, by winning the nomination of one of the country’s two major political parties.

In a post on X, the billionaire wrote that breaking the two-party system is “Not hard tbh.”

But the cycle of rich guys trying to form third parties, often because they think there is some sort of demand for their leadership from the American people, has been a constant in this country. From billionaire Ross Perot to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to tech bro Andrew Yang, all of them have tried and failed to topple America’s two-party system.

Now, thanks to a bitter friendship breakup with Trump, Elon Musk has become the latest rich egomaniac to fall into this trap. Over the weekend, Musk announced he would be forming a new political party called the America Party. Musk said the party would caucus independently from Republicans and Democrats, making them the deciding vote on all matters that divide the two parties.

In characteristic Musk fashion, he’s already bragging about how easy this will all be. In a post on X, the billionaire wrote that breaking the grip of the two-party system is “Not hard tbh.”

However, new reporting about this nascent effort confirms what you have probably already guessed: Musk has no idea what he’s doing. This is how The New York Times described it: “As with many of his tweet-length proclamations, Mr. Musk’s plans for the new party are opaque. His private conversations about it so far have been conceptual and not focused on the details of what it would take to bring it to fruition, according to two people briefed on those talks.”

According to the Times, Musk’s team “has not yet taken many operational steps to stand up the party,” but he has “ingested feedback about the effort — including what the party’s logo should look like — from Grok, his company’s artificial intelligence chatbot.” (That’s the same AI chatbot that went rogue on Tuesday and started spewing antisemitic hate while calling itself “MechaHitler.”)