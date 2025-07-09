Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Psaki: Why winning with a third U.S. political party is harder than Elon Musk realizes July 9, 2025 / 05:23

Why Elon Musk’s America Party is doomed to fail

The cycle of rich guys trying to form third parties has been a constant in this country. Musk’s proposed effort would likely meet the same fate.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
By  Jen Psaki  and  Allison Detzel
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post