About those ‘bingo signs’: Strategists critique Dems’ protests during Trump’s speech March 5, 2025 / 11:34

Democrats inadvertently reinforced the criticism that they’re not doing enough to oppose Trump

Democrats' silent protests during Trump's address to Congress were hardly a match for his bluster, both in style and in substance.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

