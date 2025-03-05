Democrats inadvertently reinforced the criticism that they’re not doing enough to oppose Trump

As President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, many Democrats sat in the chamber silent and stone-faced, opting to send visual displays of dissent against the president.

But their color-coordinated outfits, their placards reading “FALSE” and “MUSK STEALS,” and their quiet walkouts were hardly a match for Trump’s bluster, both in style and in substance.

During his historically long speech, Trump rattled off a litany of false and exaggerated claims and taunted Democrats to their faces. He basked in his purges of federal workers and gloated about coming out on top despite multiple criminal cases. Republicans chanted “USA! USA!” and shouted down their Democratic colleagues as Trump looked on smugly.

Although there was a loud, unexpected moment of protest from Rep. Al Green of Texas, who was quickly escorted out of the chamber, Democrats largely remained tight-lipped throughout Trump’s speech. It was as Democratic leaders had hoped: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York cautioned his colleagues “to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber” in a letter the day before.