Democrats condemn Trump’s Venezuela strikes as Republicans largely cheer Maduro’s capture

Democrats and Republicans had largely opposing reactions to the operation, which Congress did not approve and reportedly had no prior knowledge about.

‘I’m outraged’: House Judiciary Democrat says no one in Congress was briefed before Trump’s Venezuela strike January 3, 2026 / 06:50
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.