Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Why is anyone cheering the return of the Tate brothers to the U.S.? March 1, 2025 / 06:06

Florida AG says MAGA influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are under criminal investigation

After the brothers left Romania for Florida, the state AG announced a probe into whether the brothers had violated any state laws.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post