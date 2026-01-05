Opinion

Trump ‘promised he’d be a peacetime president’: Oversight Dem reacts to Maduro capture January 5, 2026 / 03:43

Democrats accuse Trump admin. of misleading Congress ahead of Venezuela operation

“In a sense, we have been briefed — we’ve just been completely lied to,” one House Democrat said.

By  Steve Benen

