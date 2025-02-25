Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Democratic Party has a big problem with its own voters

Democrats haven’t figured out how to resist Trump. They’re getting punished for it.

‘Our party’s not dead’: New DNC Chair talks Dems enthusiasm to fight back against Trump’s policies February 22, 2025 / 10:43
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.