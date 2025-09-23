‘Accountability has a face’: ‘The Weeknight’ co-hosts react to California’s mask ban

Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking action against the Trump administration over its sweeping immigration raids in California. On Saturday, the governor signed a bill that prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other law enforcement officials from wearing masks in his state. The law is set to take effect in January.

In response, acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the law would have “no effect on our operations.” In a statement, Essayli claimed “the State of California has no jurisdiction over the federal government” and advised Newsom that if he “wants to regulate our agents, he must go through Congress.”

On Monday, the co-hosts of “The Weeknight” shared their reactions to California’s move. Symone Sanders Townsend said the situation reminded her of the HBO series “Watchmen.” In the show, Sanders Townsend said, masks “serve as a double-edged sword,” with vigilantes using them to protect their identities and police using them as a way to shield themselves from accountability. “They become a faceless tool to carry out the law,” she explained.

The MSNBC host and former Biden White House official said that kind of approach doesn’t belong in a democracy. “I think about the fact that in a democracy, accountability should have a face,” she said. “That is a hallmark of a democracy, right? Accountability has a face. You can put a name to it — who wields power has a face and a name. It’s not in secret.”