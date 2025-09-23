Opinion

Ryan Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen after guilty verdict September 23, 2025 / 07:03

Jury finds Ryan Routh guilty on charges of attempting to assassinate Trump

Routh represented himself at trial and told the jury that the only thing he was guilty of was caring “deeply for this country.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

