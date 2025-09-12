Opinion

Democrat lawmakers push back against ICE agents wearing masks July 8, 2025 / 05:41

California Legislature passes bill to ban masked law enforcement

The bill includes some exceptions and applies to state law enforcement officers as well as some federal ones, like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

