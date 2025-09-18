Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Gov. Newsom praises Charlie Kirk’s mobilization of young men September 17, 2025 / 10:42

Newsom wages well-intentioned — but incoherent — fight for manhood

The Democratic California governor unveiled new efforts to aid and redefine American men, at a conference where he lavished praise on Charlie Kirk.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post