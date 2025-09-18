Newsom wages well-intentioned — but incoherent — fight for manhood

As he races to define American masculinity and set himself apart as an advocate for men, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new program designed to stem what he called an “epidemic of loneliness” that is “manifesting and metastasizing online.”

The effort comes on the heels of an executive order Newsom signed in July promoting initiatives that focus on mental health and economic opportunities for boys and young men. And it follows a presidential election that saw Donald Trump and his allies weaponize angst and dejection among some American men for political gain.

Newsom’s program, which is being called the California Men’s Service Challenge, “calls on 10,000 men to step up as mentors, coaches, and tutors,” according to a press release from the governor’s office. These opportunities are to be provided through the California Service Corps and other organizations, including the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Per the release:

Prompted by the rising suicide rates, disconnection, and declining career options among young men and boys, these efforts aim to address this generation’s mental health crisis, while creating pathways for purpose, leadership and belonging.

Multiple speakers at the California governor’s announcement addressed the struggles of young men in the job market, which Trump has vowed to fix in part by bringing back masculine-coded manufacturing jobs — in reality, the U.S. has hemorrhaged thousands of manufacturing jobs during his second term. Speakers also talked about the suicide crises afflicting some boys and young men.