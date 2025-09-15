Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Supreme Court greenlights racial profiling, shreds the Fourth Amendment September 13, 2025 / 10:12

The Supreme Court erased the Fourth Amendment by OK’ing Trump’s immigration sweeps

Once a constitutional principle is treated as negotiable for one group — Latino communities in this case — it becomes weaker for all of us.

By  Ali Velshi Amel Ahmed  and  Allison Detzel

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Amel Ahmed

Amel Ahmed is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post