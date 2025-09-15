The Supreme Court erased the Fourth Amendment by OK’ing Trump’s immigration sweeps

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 13 episode of “Velshi.”

Last week, the Supreme Court gave federal agents the green light to geographically, racially and linguistically profile people while carrying out immigration sweeps in Los Angeles, and in doing so, it shattered one of the bedrocks of the American legal tradition.

To truly understand how grave this Supreme Court decision is, we must go back to the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reads:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Few parts of the Bill of Rights drew more directly from the lived experiences of Americans at the time than this one. American colonists lived under a British crown that tried to police their private lives, communications and gatherings. The Townshend Acts of 1767 authorized “writs of assistance,” warrantless searches that let the king’s men storm homes and shops at will — no reasonable suspicion, no rights, just raw power. The Coercive Acts of 1774 went further, forcing colonists to house British troops in their own homes.

For the earliest Americans, the presence of troops on their streets and in their homes, the intrusive raids, the constant surveillance weren’t abstract grievances. They were daily humiliations, a powder keg that helped to ignite the American Revolution.

It’s why the Constitution’s framers drew a hard line. The Third and Fourth amendments were their answer. A person’s home, property and person are off-limits to arbitrary power because these are sacred spaces. The revolution was, in no small part, about declaring: here, the government stops. It was a declaration that in America, the individual is sovereign; the government cannot treat persons as suspects or enemies without cause.

But last week, the Supreme Court blew a hole straight through that principle. In the case that prompted this decision, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, the Supreme Court stayed a lower court’s order in California that had blocked the Trump administration from using what amounted to racial profiling to stop and question people it suspected of being undocumented.

In plainer English, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents now have the high court’s blessing to racially profile people during immigration sweeps in Los Angeles. They are allowed to stop people based solely on their apparent race or ethnicity, language or accent, and the type of work they do.

The Fourth Amendment requires reasonable suspicion before any person — citizen or not, documented or not — can be stopped by law enforcement. The law is not allowed just to guess that, because of how you look or speak or where you live and work, you might have committed a crime. Equal protection forbids race to be used as a factor.

The lower courts enforced that principle. The Supreme Court just erased it.

But perhaps the most outrageous part is that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court issued its decision using the so-called shadow docket, where the court rules on the Trump administration’s emergency motions without oral argument or explanation: no hearing, no accountability, just judicial fiat, handed down in the dark.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her powerful dissent, wrote: “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low-wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

This ruling isn’t just about immigration. It tells millions of Americans that your protection from unreasonable search and seizure depends on whether the government decides you “look” like you belong. That is not what the Constitution’s framers envisioned. That is not democracy as we know it.

When Justice Brett Kavanaugh tried to defend it, his words only underscored how hollow his reasoning was. In his concurring opinion (the only one offered), reflecting solely the justice’s own views, Kavanaugh wrote, without a hint of irony: “The interests of individuals who are illegally in the country in avoiding being stopped by law enforcement for questioning is ultimately an interest in evading the law. That is not an especially weighty legal interest.”

Kavanaugh’s framing flips the entire constitutional order on its head. The Fourth Amendment is not about rewarding the innocent and punishing the guilty. It exists precisely to protect people even when the government suspects them of wrongdoing.