Trump turns debate over masked ICE agents into a ridiculous patriotism test

At Donald Trump’s latest White House event, the president was asked whether he’d sign a bill to require immigration agents to do their jobs without masks. He could’ve said he’d veto such a measure, and he could’ve tried to defend the practice of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents covering their faces.

But the Republican instead responded in a deeply ugly way.

Doocy: “Cory Booker and Alex Padilla…want to require CBP and ICE officers to have legible IDs, and they don’t want CBP or ICE officers covering their faces. Would you ever sign that?”Trump: “Well, they wouldn’t be saying that if they didn’t hate our country.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-07-09T17:58:54.485Z

Referring to Senate Democratic sponsors of a proposal on the practice, Trump said, “Well, they wouldn’t be saying that if they didn’t hate our country — and they obviously do.”

To the extent that reality still has any bearing on the debate, every day, in communities nationwide, police officers do their jobs with a high degree of transparency: The public can see the officers’ faces, badge numbers, rank and, in most instances, even their last names featured on uniforms. Though many cops are forced to deal with threats and violence, there isn’t a police department in the United States that allows officers to wear masks or hide their identities while they carry out day-to-day duties.

Indeed, that’s the American norm across agencies, departments and jurisdictions. State troopers don’t wear masks. Neither do FBI agents. U.S. marshals don’t wear masks; sheriffs don’t wear masks; judges and prosecutors don’t wear masks; and Secret Service agents don’t wear masks.

But ICE agents are operating under a unique — and unnecessary — standard. Indeed, it’s become rather common in recent months to see ICE agents, acting at the president’s behest, snatching people off American streets while hiding their identities.

This doesn’t do anyone any favors, including the ICE agents themselves: If people are worried that they’re being kidnapped by criminals, they’re likely to fight back for their own safety, potentially putting agents at greater risk of harm.