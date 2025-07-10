Opinion

‘Trump is ushering in America’s ICE age’: Ed Luce on ‘ominous’ security state July 8, 2025 / 08:53

Trump turns debate over masked ICE agents into a ridiculous patriotism test

Two Democratic senators unveiled a bill to unmask ICE agents. The president responded by insisting that the lawmakers “hate our country.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

