Trump’s attempt to cancel Jimmy Kimmel echoes Hugo Chávez

President Donald Trump is a harsh critic of Venezuela’s authoritarian regime. But his own actions at home often echo the South American country’s recent past.
The latest recent parallel came when Trump seemingly called for late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired in a social media post in late July. Then, after Kimmel made a comment about the assassination of Charlie Kirk in a monologue, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brandon Carr seemed to imply that ABC’s broadcasting license might be at risk if it didn’t respond appropriately.
Carr later walked back the supposed threat and Disney, ABC’s corporate parent, reinstated Kimmel after a brief suspension.
Though Trump did not get his wishes this time, the Kimmel episode was revealing for what it showed about the president’s thinking, and how closely it mirrors authoritarian leaders of countries that he often disparages, like Venezuela.
Before the reinstatement, Trump suggested that the FCC could stop major broadcast networks if their news coverage gives him only “bad publicity.”
“I would think maybe their license should be taken away,” he said in an informal gaggle on Air Force One.
It was Trump’s Hugo Chávez moment, an offhand comment that could have just as easily come from the former leader of Venezuela, who ruled from 1999 until his death in 2013.
Chávez did not start out as a strongman. After becoming president through a democratic election in 1998, he began consolidating authority, especially after a failed 2002 U.S.-backed coup. Powered by the country’s ample oil and gas revenue, he showered Venezuela’s poorest citizens with new government benefits and punished the “oligarchs” who stood in his way.
Similar to Trump, the roster of his perceived enemies included the country’s main TV and radio stations. During a two-month general strike that started in late 2002, he was irate at broadcasters, accusing them of siding with opposition leaders seeking to remove him from office. With the oil revenue he needed to stay popular plunging, he needed a new target, and broadcasters made an easy one.
“They are worse than an atomic bomb,” Chávez said in January 2003, per The Wall Street Journal. “If they continue to use their licenses to try to break the country or oust the government, I would be obligated to revoke it.”
Chávez didn’t carry out his threat. Not then, at least.