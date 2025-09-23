Opinion

Trump’s attempt to cancel Jimmy Kimmel echoes Hugo Chávez

The Venezuelan strongman threatened broadcast licenses to get more favorable coverage.

People walk past a mural of Hugo Chavez on the side of a building outside
People walk past a mural of Venezuela's former President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sept. 5, 2025.Juan Barreto / AFP – Getty Images file
By  Joseph Zeballos-Roig

Joseph Zeballos-Roig is a reporter who has covered economic policy and politics for Semafor, Business Insider and Quartz, among other publications. 