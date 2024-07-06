‘As long as I gave it my all’: Biden reflects on potentially losing to Trump

President Joe Biden’s make-or-break interview with ABC News on Friday night did little to convince alarmed Democrats that he is capable of winning the election and serving another four years in the White House. But among the more jarring moments in the interview was when Biden framed his insistence on running in this critically important election — and his potential defeat — as a personal endeavor.

“And if you stay in and Trump is elected, and everything you’re warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?” asked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“I’ll feel, as long as I gave it my all and I did [as] good a job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden said.