Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden’s big prime-time interview probably won’t change anything — for now

But wooing back skeptical voters — and donors — may prove a challenge.

President Biden ‘completely ruling out’ exiting presidential race after ABC News interview July 5, 2024 / 04:07
By  Max Burns

Max Burns

Max Burns is a Democratic strategist and founder of Third Degree Strategies. Find him on X, @themaxburns.