9 things Joe Biden needed to do to win back voters during ABC’s interview

This high-stakes chat with George Stephanopoulos could help ease, but not stop, the calls for the president to step down. Or it could make everything worse.

President Biden prepares for his ABC News primetime interview July 4, 2024 / 02:20
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.