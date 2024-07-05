9 things Joe Biden needed to do to win back voters during ABC’s interview

Politically, this last week has been one of the worst weeks ever for President Joe Biden. His debate performance last Thursday was horrible, but the response from his campaign, allies and the White House somehow made it worse.
Post debate, the blame has been placed everywhere and anywhere. The president’s closest allies are calling on Biden to prove this was just a single bad performance. Alarmingly, the White House and Biden gave contradictory answers when asked whether Biden saw a doctor after the debate, with the White House press secretary saying he did not, and the Biden claiming just a few hours later that he did.
Is Joe Biden physically up for a vigorous campaign? And if elected, will he be able to do the job? Such questions have been asked over and over these past seven days, and a satisfying answer has not materialized.
Remember, Biden was supposed to put the concerns aside at last week’s debate. Now Team Biden is scrambling to provide new opportunities for the president to prove himself, with more public events and interviews. His first major test will be an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday, which will air as a prime-time special.