Abigail Disney says she won’t donate to Democrats if Biden stays on ticket

Abigail Disney, heir to the Disney family fortune, has threatened to withhold her financial support from the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden doesn’t drop out of the race.

In a statement to CNBC on Thursday, Disney said she will halt her contributions to Democrats “unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.” A longtime donor to liberal causes, Disney said the stakes are “far too high” for Biden to continue running.

“If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire,” she said.

Disney called for Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the Democratic nominee:

If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden’s (and let’s not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot.