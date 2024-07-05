A running list of Democrats who have called for Biden to drop out

President Joe Biden has faced pressure from some members of his party to withdraw from the 2024 race following his debate debacle in late June. In a remarkable drip of defections, some prominent Democrats have urged the president to drop out and have voiced concerns that he cannot win against Donald Trump in November.

Others have stopped short of calling for Biden’s withdrawal but have warned that Democrats will lose the election if he stays on the ticket. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said he believed Trump and Republicans are currently on track to win the election by a landslide. “So for me, this isn’t a question about polling, it’s not a question of politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country,” he said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also avoided giving a direct answer about whether Biden should stay on the ticket, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “it’s up to the president to decide” if he will stay on the ticket or not. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision,” she said. “Because time is running short.”