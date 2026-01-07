After Venezuela attack, Trump is already chasing his next dopamine hit

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 6 episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”
Donald Trump doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke and he doesn’t take any recreational drugs (that we know of). But he has a different kind of addiction: Trump is addicted to feeling like he is powerful.
He lives for the dopamine rush that comes with big public displays that make him feel strong and important — actions that feed his fragile ego and quell his insecurity.
He suggested as much last month, when he publicly admitted to having a “possessive and addictive type personality.”
Trump craves the high that comes with public displays of power so much that he doesn’t concern himself with the consequences of his actions. Because, by the time the dust finally settles, he’s already chasing his next dopamine hit.
Trump’s decision to invade a foreign country and arrest its president is a perfect example of this. He relished the images of the dramatic overnight raid to capture Nicolás Maduro. He loved the scene of Maduro being perp-walked off a plane in his tracksuit into an American prison.
He even told his favorite Fox News morning program that he watched the attack unfold like a “television show,” highlighting the “speed” and the “violence,” and calling it “an amazing thing.”
See, for the president, this is all about the spectacle. It’s about the images of toughness and conquest.
It’s why he is obsessed with the idea that the U.S. is now going to “keep” Venezuela’s oil. It’s a fantasy he has been fixated on for almost 40 years: seizing oil wherever the U.S. can flex its military might. Trump has clearly fantasized about doing this for a very long time, and he may have finally accomplished that goal.
On Tuesday evening, in a post on Truth Social, the president said Venezuela would be turning over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of “High Quality, Sanctioned Oil” to the U.S. and that the money from that oil would be “controlled by” him.
Now, for context, 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil is roughly equivalent to the amount of oil the U.S. produces every three to four days, so this is not exactly a huge windfall.
But setting that aside, how is this supposed to work? What legal basis does the U.S. have to seize this oil? What does he mean when he says it will be controlled by him? And what does Venezuela get in return?
None of this feels particularly well-thought-out — but Trump doesn’t care. Because just like with everything else he does, once the high of the announcement wears off, there is no plan for what comes next.
Which is why, four days after their attack on Venezuela, the Trump administration still hasn’t given us any clear indication of what their long-term plan is for the country they’re apparently pillaging for oil.