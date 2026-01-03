Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump removed Maduro. What’s next for Venezuela?

The U.S. administration’s desired end state is unclear. For those seeking liberty in Venezuela, the job isn’t done.

Trump says U.S. ‘successfully’ captures Maduro amid military action in Venezuela January 3, 2026 / 02:02
By  Retired Amb. James Story

Retired Amb. James Story

James Story was U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2018 to 2023. A retired U.S. diplomat who has served in posts around the world, he is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and founding partner of Global Frontier Advisors.