The United States has pulled off a shocking tactical success in Venezuela: capturing President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores with a “large scale strike” in Caracas in the dark hours of Saturday morning. Maduro, who is to be arraigned in New York, is a narcotics trafficker who has overseen the economic and political destruction of Venezuela, invited in foreign terrorist organizations and cozied up to strategic competitors of the United States. His brutal regime led to the migration of millions of Venezuelans; an estimated 25% of the population has fled Maduro’s dictatorship since 2017 and massive protests led to the opposition boycotting the 2018 presidential election. Clearly, Venezuela and the region will be better off without Maduro in power.
But a tactical victory by U.S. special forces does not necessarily portend strategic success.
One immediate concern is who holds power in Caracas and the stabilization of the country. Critically, some nefarious figures remain in office, including Diosdado Cabello Rondón, the minister of interior, justice and peace; and Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the minister of defense. Their continued presence in Venezuela means that rather than cutting off the head of the snake, the Trump administration has merely taken out one head of a hydra.
Diosdado Cabello is responsible for the internal security services as well as running the semi-official motorcycle gangs known as the colectivos. While there were reports early Saturday of Maduro supporters rallying in Caracas, Washington should not expect Venezuelans to pour into the streets, cheering Maduro’s capture. Given Cabello’s propensity for violence — including the detention and kidnapping of American citizens — ordinary Venezuelans are likely to be concerned that Cabello may unleash his armed thugs against those who dare celebrate Maduro’s removal.
Vladimir Padrino Lopez, for his part, has run Venezuela’s military longer than anyone else in modern history. While the country’s forces are no longer truly a professional military, Venezuelan forces are more than capable of suppressing the civilian population. Unless their offensive weapons were taken out in the initial U.S. strike, the Venezuelan military also should be able to hit regional targets such as Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, countries that are supportive of U.S. policy in the area and, in the case of Trinidad and Tobago, allowed the use of its airfields for U.S. counter-narcotics operations. While Venezuelan forces are unlikely to launch an external attack, at least in the immediate term, its stockpiles include some 5,000 portable anti-aircraft missiles. Should those weapons fall into the wrong hands, it could create an extraordinary threat to commercial aviation.