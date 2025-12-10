Trump stumbles into an important contradiction on pardon for drug trafficker

There’s ample room for debate over which of Donald Trump’s many pardons stands as the worst, but the president’s clemency for former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández stands out for its cartoonish qualities. The details sound so spectacularly unrealistic that they seem concocted by a ham-fisted novelist to annoy readers.

In this case, Trump, despite all of his “tough on crime” chest-thumping, thought it’d be a good idea to pardon a notorious drug trafficker, who was convicted last year and sentenced to 45 years in prison. Even by 2025 standards, the developments were breathtaking: As The New York Times summarized, Hernández “orchestrated a vast trafficking conspiracy” that benefited drug cartels, even as Honduras grew poorer, more violent and more corrupt.

Hernández also boasted that he would “stuff the drugs up the gringos’ noses” and accepted a $1 million bribe to allow cocaine shipments to pass through his country.

Trump, however, freed him anyway. Politico’s Dasha Burns asked him about it during a lengthy White House interview this week.

POLITICO: You pardoned the former president of Honduras even though he was convicted in a massive intl drug trafficking scheme. How is that 0 tolerance on drug trafficking?TRUMP: Well I don't know him and I know very little about him other than people said it was like an Obama-Biden type set up — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-09T17:42:01.613Z

“Well, I don’t know him,” the president said, referring to Hernández. “And I know very little about him other than people said it was like an Obama/Biden-type set-up, where he was set up.”

The Republican added that “very good people” (whom he did not name) asked him to pardon the convicted drug trafficker, “and I said I’ll do it.”