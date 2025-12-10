Activists in Missouri file signatures to qualify for referendum on gerrymander

Anti-gerrymandering group People Not Politics is working to prevent Missouri Republicans from using a newly gerrymandered congressional map for next year’s midterms, and on Tuesday, the group said it had submitted enough signatures to force a referendum so voters can weigh in on the map.
The new map shores up Republicans’ electoral chances in part by breaking up largely Black, liberal-leaning communities in the state.
People Not Politicians’ Executive Director Richard von Glahn told NBC News prior to submitting the signatures that the referendum process is “an important historic check on legislators’ power or power grabs.” People Not Politicians had until Thursday to submit around 107,000 signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts, and the group said it has submitted nearly three times that many.
NBC News explained the obstacles the referendum effort needs to clear before it reaches voters, including a “slow and steady review” of the signatures promised by Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins.
Per NBC News: