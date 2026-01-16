The federal government’s reported investigation into Minneapolis resident Renee Good’s activist ties suggests the Trump administration is headed in a direction that’s as unconstitutional as it is unsurprising. Although the First Amendment protects our freedom of association, there’s an awful history of federal and state governments using a person’s associations to prosecute them — or merely smear them in public.
Sometimes the government insists a protester must be associated with an activist organization, implying the person couldn’t have independently arrived at their position and become motivated enough to protest. And if there is, in fact, evidence that a particular protester is associated with an activist organization, then the government often pivots its argument to suggest the person’s protest is neither authentic nor heartfelt, but compelled — and perhaps even mercenary.
Federal government officials, including President Donald Trump, immediately labeled Good, a 37-year-old wife and mother, a “violent rioter” and a “domestic terrorist” after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross shot her dead on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Then, on Sunday, Trump called Good and her wife, Becca Good, “professional agitators.” He said his administration would “find out who’s paying for” such protests. On Monday, The New York Times, citing people familiar with the situation, reported that federal officials are looking into the Goods’ ties to activist groups.
On Tuesday, the Times reported that six federal prosecutors in Minnesota had resigned “over the Justice Department’s push to investigate the widow of a woman killed by an ICE agent and the department’s reluctance to investigate the shooter,” citing people with knowledge of the prosecutors’ decisions.
It shouldn’t have to be said, but activism — including the kind that opposes certain laws of the United States or the agenda of the U.S. president — is not a crime. And any federal investigation snooping into politically inclined groups the Goods may have communicated with should be seen as an attempt to chill Americans’ right to organize politically.
Positive political change doesn’t emerge from disconnected, unorganized people. It has always involved, among other things, organization, strategy, effective communication and, yes, money.
Dombrowski v. Pfister, a Supreme Court case that followed the 1963 arrests of Louisianans affiliated with the pro-integration Southern Conference Educational Fund, is one of multiple cases that resulted in the high court decrying the chilling effect of government officials criminalizing people’s political associations. Ben Smith, an attorney who was arrested and had his files seized in the raid that set off the case, was also a co-founder of the ACLU of Louisiana.
Louisiana ACLU President Alanah Odoms told me on Wednesday that just as we’re seeing now with the Goods, the smear campaign against Smith focused on “his lawful organizing activity,” adding that federal authorities attempted “to cast lawful activism as suspicion and reframe political engagement as a threat.” The goal, Odoms said, “was really about deterrence, to kill this kind of activism.”
Such is the goal now that Americans are organizing against ICE. “People need to quit demonstrating, quit yelling at law enforcement, challenging law enforcement, and begin to get civil,” Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told NewsNation two days after Ross killed Good.
Now the administration is reportedly looking into what organizations the Goods may have communicated with.
There are many precedents to such surveillance. You’d be hard pressed to name a historical organization or leader associated with any kind of freedom or labor movement that wasn’t monitored or even infiltrated by government agents — or at least openly denounced by government officials as un-American.