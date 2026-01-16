Opinion

Trump’s latest smear of Renee Good

Any snooping into politically inclined groups Renee Good may have communicated with should be seen as the government’s attempt to chill Americans’ right to organize politically.

‘Stunning’: Trump’s DOJ won’t investigate ICE shooting, prompting outrage and resignations  January 13, 2026 / 05:49
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.