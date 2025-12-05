As Schumer pitches an ACA plan, new poll suggests Republicans should embrace it

Let no one claim that the deadline sneaked up on policymakers. Congressional Democrats have spent much of the year reminding Republicans that tens of millions of American consumers are poised to face vastly more expensive premiums under the Affordable Care Act unless lawmakers do something. In the coming weeks, families nationwide will have to choose between paying far more or going without.

When the House Republican Conference meets early next week, House Speaker Mike Johnson hopes to present a health care plan for GOP members to rally behind. There’s just one problem standing in the Louisiana congressman’s way: He doesn’t have a health care plan.

On the other side of Capitol Hill, however, the Senate’s top Democrat does have a plan. MS NOW reported:

Senate Democrats have a plan for their long-awaited vote on extending the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies: Put a ‘clean’ three-year extension on the floor next week and dare Republicans to vote ‘no.’ […] ‘Make no mistake,’ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said from the Senate chamber on Thursday, ‘our bill is the last chance Republicans will get before Jan. 1 to prevent premiums from skyrocketing.’

The plan certainly has simplicity on its side: Under Schumer’s approach, the status quo would remain in place for another three years. That’s it. That’s the plan.

This is the same approach backed by the entirety of the House Democratic conference, which has linked arms on a discharge petition that still needs four Republican signatories. (It currently has none.)

Schumer intends to force a vote next week, though both sides of the aisle expect the GOP majority to oppose the effort, since most congressional Republicans want the existing subsidies to expire.