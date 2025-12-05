Opinion

Rep. Dingell: Too many people can’t afford health insurance right now December 3, 2025 / 06:41

As Schumer pitches an ACA plan, new poll suggests Republicans should embrace it

The Democratic plan is the only one on the table. GOP officials who believe doing nothing isn’t tenable should pay attention.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

