President Donald Trump is expected to announce, as early as Monday, a general framework to address health care costs, calling on Congress to send a bill to his desk that would halt Affordable Care Act premium spikes, according to two White House officials familiar with the plans.
The announcement is expected to occur at the White House, and is slated to feature remarks from Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to both officials.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., were expected to be briefed on the plan Sunday afternoon, one of the White House officials said.
The proposal comes at a tricky time for the president and the Republican Party. With Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies set to expire at year’s end — causing massive cost spikes for nearly 22 million Americans and the introduction last week of a separate bipartisan proposal from House members for a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies — there is a sense of urgency for Trump to put forward his own plan, the officials said.
Trump’s proposal, which could change, represents the president’s first substantive policy initiative on health care since the start of the government shutdown in which Democrats demanded that Congress act to extend ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of this year. In exchange for reopening the government, Senate Republicans agreed to hold a mid-December vote on extending the subsidies. But there’s no guarantee that the vote will succeed in either chamber.
As Democrats highlighted the imminent ACA premium hikes during the shutdown, they placed political pressure on Trump and Republicans to come up with their own plan.