The White House wants the left to stop sounding so much like Trump

Karoline Leavitt was appalled that people would equate federal agents with the Gestapo, seemingly unaware that Trump has done the same thing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

