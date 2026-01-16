The White House wants the left to stop sounding so much like Trump

As crisis conditions grip Minneapolis in the wake of the Renee Good shooting, Trump administration officials have repeatedly suggested that the left needs to lower the rhetorical volume.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, for example, insisted this week that “rhetoric does cause violence.” Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, similarly condemned “heated rhetoric” shortly after White House border czar Tom Homan declared, “There will be more bloodshed unless we decrease the hateful rhetoric.”

There was a degree of irony to the circumstances. After all, the White House has spent the last week condemning Good as a “deranged lunatic” and a “terrorist,” both characterizations that suggest it has no problem with “heated rhetoric.”

Similarly, given the widespread violence and unrest in Minneapolis, singling out word choice as the principal problem is hard to take seriously.

And yet here was White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stressing a related point at Thursday’s briefing.

Leavitt on ICE: "The Democrat Party has demeaned these individuals. They've even referred to them as Nazis and the Gestapo, and that is absolutely leading to violence."Joe Rogan was the one who compared ICE to the Gestapo… — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-01-15T19:07:32.409Z

“The Democrat [sic] Party has demeaned [ICE agents],” she said. “They’ve even referred to them as Nazis and as the Gestapo, and that is absolutely leading to the violence we’re seeing in the streets.”

The president’s chief spokesperson went on to show reporters photographs of people using the f-word and giving the middle finger.

What Leavitt didn’t mention was that just 48 hours earlier, Donald Trump also used f-word and pointed his middle finger at someone who dared to criticize him.