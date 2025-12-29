Why it matters that Howard Lutnick is flunking the basics on economic growth

One of the early signs of trouble came in late September, when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, touting gross domestic product data that had just been released, declared via social media that Joe Biden’s economy “could never reach 3%” growth.

That didn’t make any sense. On a quarterly basis, the economy under Biden topped 3% several times. (It also topped 4%, 5% and, in early 2021, 6% growth.) On an annual basis, Lutnick was also completely wrong: GDP growth for all of 2021 was 6.2% — the strongest in nearly four decades.

Given that the Department of Commerce, which Lutnick ostensibly leads, is responsible for compiling and releasing GDP data, the secretary’s apparent confusion was difficult to defend.

Last week, he made matters considerably worse.

Lutnick: The US economy grew 4.3%. What that means is that Americans overall—all of us—are going to earn 4.3% more money. pic.twitter.com/SIFi99NRBX — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025

After preliminary data showed the economy grew at a 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter (July through September), Lutnick appeared on Fox News and boasted: “What that means is that Americans overall — all of us — are going to earn 4.3% more money. We’re making a raise.”

But that wasn’t even close to being true. Indeed, the secretary’s on-air comments reflected ignorance about what the numbers themselves mean: Wages and economic growth are both important metrics, but they routinely rise and fall separately and independently. This isn’t complicated: 4.3% GDP growth does not mean a 4.3% “raise” for American workers.