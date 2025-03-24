Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Missed Social Security checks no big deal to Trump commerce secretary as attacks on agency escalate March 22, 2025 / 07:31

On Social Security, Trump Cabinet secretary inadvertently gives away the game

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick thinks those who complain about missing Social Security checks are probably criminals. That’s insane.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post