After Trump claimed to care about church-state separation, his team drops the pretense

A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Raphael Warnock appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” where host Kristen Welker gave the Georgia Democrat, who’s also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, an opportunity to react to the deadly shooting at Brown University that had happened a day earlier.

“As I make my way to my own pulpit this morning, I’m going to say a special prayer for Brown University and for our nation,” Warnock said.

Donald Trump was unimpressed. Three days after the interview aired, the president published a message to his social media platform that complained about the senator delivering a sermon. “What ever happened to separation of Church and State?” the president asked.

As a factual matter, Trump’s whining was odd. In fact, it suggested he was struggling to understand the underlying constitutional principle at a basic level.

Seven days later, however, Trump’s question about what became of the separation of church and state took on an even greater significance when his own administration released official statements on the Christmas holiday. My MS NOW colleague Anthony L. Fisher reported:

The Department of Homeland Security, for example, posted two videos to X with ‘Christ is Born!’ as the text. But DHS posted another one that was far more menacing than Christ-like. With the message ‘Merry Christmas, America. We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior,’ this post featured a 85-second video with hundreds of smash cuts of ‘American family’ Christmas imagery, snippets of Charlie Brown and Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard’ and, of course, Trump iconography.

When a local church celebrates Christmas with a “Rejoice, America, Christ is born!” message, that makes sense. When religious leaders do the same thing, no one is surprised. But when the Department of Homeland Security publishes an official statement, followed by a related official statement in which DHS declares as fact that Americans share “a Savior,” it’s far more problematic — legally, politically, culturally and even theologically — in a pluralistic country with a First Amendment that requires government neutrality on matters of faith.