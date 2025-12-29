Trump administration to target paychecks of student loan borrowers who are in default

Joe Biden’s efforts on student loan debt relief didn’t often generate front-page headlines, but for the Democratic White House, the issue was a top domestic priority. Some of the Democratic administration’s efforts were, however, more successful than others.

The problem wasn’t a lack of effort: Biden would have done far more were it not for ferocious pushback from Republicans and GOP-appointed judges. The results led to odd resistance from Donald Trump, who declared during the 2024 campaign season that the Democratic White House was “ALL TALK, AND NO ACTION” on the issue of student loan debt forgiveness.

This really wasn’t fair — Biden and his team took as many actions as they could under the law — but Trump seemed eager to persuade younger voters not to support the Democratic ticket because Republicans had successfully derailed some of the Biden administration’s efforts on student loans.

This and related messages proved surprisingly successful: The GOP’s far-right ticket made meaningful and unexpected gains with voters under 30 last fall.

Those same voters have fresh reason to regret their choice. The Washington Post reported:

The Trump administration will begin seizing the pay of people in default on their student loans early next year, marking the first wave of new wage garnishments since the pandemic, the Education Department confirmed Monday. Starting the week of Jan. 7, the department told The Washington Post, it will notify about 1,000 defaulted borrowers of plans to withhold a portion of their wages to pay down their past-due debt. After that, the department said, notices will be sent to larger numbers of borrowers each month.