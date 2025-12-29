Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

A screengrab of surveillance footage, released by the FBI, of the suspect in the pipe bomb case in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
A screengrab of surveillance footage, released by the FBI, of the suspect in the pipe bomb case in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.FBI

In court filing, prosecutors point to pipe bomb suspect’s motives, conspiracy theories

A legal memo from federal prosecutors details why Brian Cole Jr. allegedly placed pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters in D.C.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post