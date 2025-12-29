In court filing, prosecutors point to pipe bomb suspect’s motives, conspiracy theories

It was one of the nation’s most important mysteries for nearly five years. Hours before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, someone placed pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C., leading to a lengthy manhunt.

Earlier this month, there was a breakthrough. Federal agents arrested a suspect on Dec. 4, taking Brian Cole Jr. into custody. The Virginia man, who lives roughly 23 miles south of Capitol Hill, has been charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents filed in court.

What was unclear at the time, however, was the suspect’s possible motives. According to the latest court filing from federal prosecutors, an answer is coming into focus. The Associated Press reported:

The man accused of placing two pipe bombs in Washington on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol told investigators after his arrest that he believed someone needed to ‘speak up’ for people who believed the 2020 election was stolen and that he wanted to target the country’s political parties because they were ‘in charge,’ prosecutors said Sunday.

The same Justice Department memo said that Cole confessed to placing the pipe bombs during an interview with FBI officials.

The AP’s report added that, according to prosecutors, Cole “acknowledged feeling disillusioned by the 2020 election, fed up with both political parties and sympathetic to claims by [Donald] Trump and some of his allies that the contest had been stolen.”

The same court filing quoted Cole telling agents who interviewed him that if people “feel that, you know, something as important as voting in the federal election is being tampered with, is being, you know, being — you know, relegated null and void, then, like, someone needs to speak up, right?”

In reality, of course, the election had not been tampered with, but the suspected pipe bomber apparently believed Trump’s lies about his 2020 election defeat.