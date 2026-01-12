Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Team Trump ensured Tom Homan skipped normal background check amid bribery probe December 30, 2025 / 11:28

White House’s Homan deflects when pressed on Cava bag controversy

The FBI recorded Homan allegedly accepting $50,000 in cash as part of an undercover operation. Questions for the border czar haven’t gone away.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post