Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirms he is under investigation by Trump’s DOJ January 11, 2026 / 03:44

Prosecutors open investigation into Fed Chair Powell, sparking immediate backlash

Team Trump has embraced the idea that the levers of prosecutorial power are just another tool to be used against those who get in the president’s way.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

