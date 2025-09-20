Opinion

Tom Homan was investigated for accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. Trump’s DOJ shut it down.

The FBI and Justice officials closed the investigation, which a Justice Department appointee had called a “deep state” probe in early 2025.

Image: White House Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks To Reporters At The White House
White House border czar Tom Homan takes a question from members of the media as he walks back towards the West Wing of the White House following a television interview on May 29, 2025.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images file
By  Carol Leonnig  and  Ken Dilanian

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.