Border czar Tom Homan didn’t receive normal background check during bribery probe

In early January, several days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, a Justice Department lawyer passed an envelope across a wide desk to a top Trump transition official. Enclosed was a bombshell, typed up in a one-page summary, according to two people briefed on the meeting.
As he read the contents of the envelope, the official, Emil Bove, closed his eyes and grimaced, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive case. It revealed that Tom Homan — at that time, a frequent companion of Trump’s on the campaign trail who had publicly boasted he would be joining Trump’s administration to lead his immigrant deportation strategy — was the subject of an ongoing bribery investigation. Undercover FBI agents posing as private contractors had recorded him accepting $50,000 in cash in exchange for what they believed was Homan’s vow to help get border enforcement contracts in the new Trump administration.
A small group of career lawyers at the Justice Department felt an urgency to share this sensitive information with the president-elect’s team as soon as possible, hoping to head off potential embarrassment and a security clearance problem before Trump picked his future Cabinet and top appointees.
Justice officials felt sure Homan would not be able to obtain a security clearance based on the evidence gathered in the corruption probe, which they and FBI agents believed had shown Homan unsuitable for a trusted senior role in government service, according to the sources. It remains unclear how Homan was eventually granted a security clearance, or whom Bove alerted after being briefed on the Homan probe.
The undercover probe was first reported by MS NOW in September.
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declined to answer MS NOW’s questions about the Trump transition official being briefed on the Homan probe and how Homan was able to obtain his clearance, but accused MS NOW of seeking to “resurrect a story that has already been thoroughly debunked.”
“This was a blatantly political investigation, that found no evidence of illegal activity, and was yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” Jackson said in a statement. “Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”
As Trump approached his return to the White House, he initially balked at submitting names of likely nominees to the FBI for background checks. That made him the first president-elect to resist this basic step, which is intended to flag possible financial conflicts or ethical problems. Without the benefit of a background check to alert Trump’s team to the ongoing investigation of Homan, Trump on Nov. 10 publicly announced Homan as his new border czar, a senior White House advisor position.
Instead, this lightning bolt of worrisome information reached Bove, Trump’s point man at the Justice Department, very late in Trump’s process of shaping the future administration — and far outside the norm for reporting significant red flags about prospective aides to the incoming president.
Presidents-elect normally submit to the FBI a lengthy list of likely appointees soon after winning election in November. Incoming presidents have traditionally sought to get an early start on the FBI background checks to better prepare to install their picks for jobs that require Senate approval, security clearances or both.
But Trump’s transition team did not strike an agreement with the FBI to submit a list of appointees until Dec. 3. And only then was a partial list submitted — picks who required Senate confirmation and a few other members of agency landing teams, such as Bove, who would require clearances to be briefed on sensitive agency matters.
Justice Department lawyers felt constrained to only share this information with Trump’s authorized transition team at the Justice Department, and had to wait until Bove, the future acting deputy attorney general, was formally approved for his interim transition post.