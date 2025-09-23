As the Tom Homan controversy intensifies, why doesn’t the FBI just release the tapes?

The latest controversy surrounding White House border czar Tom Homan is relatively straightforward. About a year ago, the FBI, as part of an undercover operation, recorded Homan allegedly accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents win government contracts in a second Trump administration.

The matter was under investigation, right up until Donald Trump returned to the White House, at which point the probe stalled. Earlier this month, the case was closed altogether.

Naturally, there are lingering concerns about the possible political motivations surrounding the demise of the probe, but at the heart of the matter is a simpler question: Did Homan take the money?

The White House official sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night, and the host offered him an opportunity to deny the underlying allegations. Homan’s on-air comments, however, fell far short of resolving the matter.

Ingraham: “They said that you took $50,000 in cash in a bag from an undercover FBI agent to help them win government contracts in Trump's second term…I imagine you want to respond to that.”Homan: “I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-09-23T00:09:07.192Z

“I did nothing criminal,” he said. “I did nothing illegal.”

Perhaps, but Homan made no effort to deny, directly or indirectly, the reporting that he accepted $50,000 in cash in a Cava bag from undercover FBI agents.

Hours earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added a wrinkle that was likely intended to help her colleague, but seemed to have the opposite effect.

Q: Did the president ask the DOJ to close the Homan investigation and does he have to return the $50,000LEAVITT: Mr. Homan never took the $50,000, so you should get your facts straight … you had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-22T17:34:09.960Z

When a reporter asked the president’s chief spokesperson about the case — Leavitt no doubt anticipated questions along these lines — and the money the border czar allegedly took, the press secretary delivered a brief and condescending lecture to the journalist who broached the subject.

“Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you’re referring to, so you should get your facts straight,” Leavitt said, before concocting a new conspiracy theory about FBI wrongdoing.