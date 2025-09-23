Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump border czar Tom Homan doesn’t deny MSNBC report he took $50,000 from undercover FBI agents September 22, 2025 / 04:34

As the Tom Homan controversy intensifies, why doesn’t the FBI just release the tapes?

The White House says Homan didn’t take $50,000 in cash from undercover agents. The FBI recorded the interaction, and it can simply release the tapes.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post