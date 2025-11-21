The White House’s celebration of the weak job market makes no sense

The job numbers for September were significantly delayed by the recent government shutdown, but when the data finally reached the public, the White House appeared eager to celebrate. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a written statement issued to news organizations:

The September jobs report more than doubled market expectations — adding 119,000 new jobs to the American economy. In stark contrast to the disastrous Biden economy, almost all of these new jobs were in the private sector and went to American-born workers instead of illegal aliens. … This strong report is more proof that President Trump’s pro-growth, America First agenda is already making great progress, and it will continue to deliver positive results for American families and businesses.

Someone who didn’t know better might see this and think the U.S. job market is in great shape. Reality tells a very different story.

Some of the details in Leavitt’s statement, for example, were a mess. The Biden economy that Team Trump inherited, for example, was pretty great, not “disastrous.” Similarly, there’s nothing wrong with public sector jobs.

Even the top-line takeaway wasn’t quite right: The White House might consider 119,000 new jobs in September evidence of “great progress,” but this total fails to keep up with population growth, and it pales in comparison to the kind of monthly totals we saw during Joe Biden’s term.

And while the details from the White House were wrong, the bigger picture is worse.