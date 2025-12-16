Unemployment rate reaches a four-year high as Trump’s economic woes continue

Monthly jobs statistics are always closely watched in the United States and around the world, but it was inevitable that the latest report from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics would generate more interest than usual.

The recent government shutdown uprooted the BLS’s collection of employment data, throwing off its usual schedule for informing the public about the job market in the world’s preeminent global economic superpower. Ahead of the release of the latest figures, observers were largely in the dark about hirings through much of the fall season.

Expectations headed into Tuesday morning were that the economy had added roughly 64,000 jobs in November. As it turns out, according to the latest BLS report, those expectations were exactly right. CNBC reported:

Nonfarm payrolls grew slightly more than expected in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday in numbers delayed by the government shutdown. Job growth totaled 64,000 for the month. … The unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, more than expected. In addition to the November report, the BLS released an abbreviated October count that showed payrolls down 105,000.

None of this is good news. For one thing, the addition of 64,000 jobs in November reflects a weak job market that’s failing to keep up with population growth. For another, the totals from August and September were revised down, showing 33,000 fewer jobs than previously reported.

But it’s the climbing unemployment rate that really stands out: While 4.6% might seem like a decent number in the abstract, it’s also the highest jobless rate Americans have seen since September 2021. What’s more, the figure is up nearly half a point since Trump returned to office in January.

If that weren’t quite enough, this report also shows the U.S. manufacturing sector losing 5,000 jobs in November, despite the White House’s misguided claims about “factories going up all over.”

As for the larger context, 2025 remains on track to be the worst year for U.S. job creation since the Great Recession.