Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 12.10.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A major escalation: “The United States has seized an oil tanker Wednesday off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump said, sharply escalating tensions with his counterpart, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Trump did not immediately offer further details surrounding the ship, including its owner or the nation where it is flagged.”

* A cautious, quarter-point cut: “The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its influential interest rate for the third time this year, pointing to a job market that Chairman Jerome Powell said may be weaker than it appears.”

* Epstein files: “A federal judge in New York on Wednesday ordered the release of sealed grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case, citing a new law that compels the Justice Department to make public material related to investigations of the disgraced financier.”

* A closely watched case: “A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles on Wednesday and ordered control of the troops returned to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Trump administration has indicated it will appeal the latest decision, part of a slew of litigation over the deployments nationally.”