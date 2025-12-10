Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Olivia Nuzzi lost her job over a scandal. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. carries on unfazed.

The lack of consequences is telling about the Trump administration.

Has RFK Jr. put lives at risk with his leadership? ‘100%’ says Ex-CDC official December 4, 2025 / 05:22
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.