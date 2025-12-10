Opinion

CBP considers requiring tourists’ social media history to enter U.S.

The administration is considering requiring some international visitors to provide five years of their social media activity.

‘War on tourism’: Trump set to cost U.S. billions as foreign tourists stay clear April 16, 2025 / 05:47
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.