Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Judge blocks Trump’s National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

The administration is expected to appeal. The ruling is the latest in a broad batch of litigation working its way through the courts.

Judge rules Trump illegally deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles September 3, 2025 / 08:30
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.